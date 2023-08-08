One man dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after stabbing, shooting in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Sheriff deputies and Wasatch Fire crews responding to a dispatch call Tuesday found two men in a cabin, one dead and one clinging to life.

“On August 7th at approximately 6:30 p.m., Wasatch County deputies were called to Swiss Mountain Estates, a cabin area west of Midway, when two 911 callers stated an adult male had been stabbed with a knife and another shot,” says a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Department. “Wasatch Fire responded to the scene to assist.

“One adult male was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. A second adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The statement says there are no ongoing threats or safety concerns to the public.

“The case is under investigation. The names of those involved are not being released at this time.”

