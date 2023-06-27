DA finds officer’s use of deadly force justified in 2022 Bluffdale shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The use of deadly force by the Saratoga Springs Police Department late last year has been found to be justified, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced Tuesday.

“After conducting an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) review, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has determined that the Dec. 10, 2022, use of deadly force by Saratoga Springs City Police Department does not warrant criminal charges,” a statement from Gill’s office says.

“The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, operating pursuant to an agreement with participating law enforcement agencies and consistent with established protocols and applicable laws, conducts independent reviews of officer involved critical incidents, including police officers’ use of deadly force used in the scope of police officers’ official duties.”

On the day of the fatal shooting, a 17-year-old boy had reported that an adult neighbor in the Beacon Hills apartment complex had physically assaulted him, then choked him before leaving. Officers found red marks on the juvenile’s neck.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Coello Villatoro.

The officers returned to the Bluffdale Precinct of the Saratoga Springs Police Department to obtain a form, then were advised that Villatoro had returned to the apartment complex.

Officers Carter, Sorensen and Villagomez returned to the scene and spoke with Villatoro about the alleged assault, then attempted to put him under arrest, according to a summary of the OICI task force incident summary, released by Gill’s office.

“Mr. Villatoro resisted arrest and continued to refuse to comply with officers’ orders,” the summary says.

“As Mr. Villatoro went towards his apartment, the officers followed him. Eventually, Officer Carter deployed his Taser at Mr. Villatoro, and Mr. Villatoro began running, and the officers pursued. As Mr. Villatoro ran inside his apartment, Officer Carter attempted to drive-stun Mr. Villatoro with his Taser, deploying it a second time while Officer Carter stopped at the apartment doorway, his Taser, which he somehow let go of, traveled into the apartment.

“Officer Carter stepped back and retrieved his handgun. Officers Sorensen and Villagomez reached the open doorway and deployed their Tasers into the apartment at Mr. Villatoro.”

Villatoro then “charged out of his apartment with Officer Carter’s Taser in his right hand, and towards Officer Carter and Sorensen, who had retreated to the opposite apartment doorway,” the summary says.

“As Mr. Villatoro closed the distance, Officer Carter fired at Mr. Villatoro, twice, and Officer Sorensen attempted to drive-stun Mr. Villatoro with her Taser.

“Mr. Villatoro collapsed to the ground. The officers rendered aid, however Mr. Villatoro was declared deceased at the scene.”

At a news conference announcing the task force decision, Gill showed bodycam video, and noted the extreme speed with with the incident escalated, the tight space where it occurred, and the fact that the dark object in Villatoro’s hand could not immediately be distinguished as a Taser rather than a gun he might have grabbed from his apartment.

The OICI Task force that the officer’s actions met the guidelines for justifiable use of deadly force, which include:

The officer having probable cause to believe the suspect has committed a felony offense involving the infliction or threatened infliction of death or serious bodily injury

The officer has probable cause to believe the suspect poses a threat of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or another person if apprehension is delayed

The officer has reason to believe the use of deadly force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to the officer or another person

The task force found this OICI met the criteria.