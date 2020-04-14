Daggett County Sheriff’s officials ask for help locating missing camper

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah, April 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Daggett County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the public to report any contact with a missing camper who was last seen earlier this month.

Late on the evening of April 4, the sheriff’s office received a report that no one had had contact with Leonard Corby “Corb” Fisher since March 31 or April 1, when he was last seen camping in the Brown’s Park area, said a news release. Fisher is 44 years old.

“A sheriff’s deputy and two state Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers responded to the area on the morning of April 5,” the news release said. “They found an abandoned truck that had been loaned to Fisher. They also found his campsite with miscellaneous personal property, including firearms.”

A note was found as well, stating that the truck would not start. The truck, however, was found to be in working condition, the news release said.

Authorities searched the area for several hours with the help of a Classic Air Medical helicopter crew. The search yielded no results.

“Due to current issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the county’s limited resources, the active search for Fisher was called off,” the news release said.

Anyone who has had contact with Fisher after March 31 or April 1, or anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office at 435-784-3255 or central dispatch at 435-789-4222.