Daggett County’s Sunny Cove Fire now 20% contained

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah, July 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sunny Cove Fire is now 20 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info.

“Weather and great work by firefighters increased containment to 20%,” the statement says. “Resources continued to improve fire line and extinguish hot spots with the assistance of a heavy helicopter and bulldozer.”

Firefighters estimated the fire at 100 acres on Tuesday, but a more accurate measurement now says it’s about 85 acres.

It is located approximately three miles northwest of Dutch John, the statement says. The wildfire, which started Monday, is reportedly the result of a lightning strike.