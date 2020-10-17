Daily COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 1,340 new cases, more records broken

UTAH, Oct. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported another record-breaking day for COVID-19 in the state.

Hospitalizations have reached 298, just a day after Friday’s record-breaking 290 hospitalizations reportedly pushed the University of Utah beyond its capacity. In addition, the seven-day average for tests coming back positive has reached 14%.

The Utahns reported dead from the virus in the past 24 hours were:

We will report 540 total deaths, which is three more than yesterday.

A Davis County man, older than 85, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Carbon County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

Total deaths now stand at 298.

Those who have tested positive for the virus stand at 93,2977, an increase of 1,340 cases from yesterday.

Tests administered for COVID-19 number 966,451, an increase of 9,142 from Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,222 per day. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 4,610.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 69,110. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.