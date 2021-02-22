Davis County Health department now administers vaccines 6 days per week

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Health Department will now administer COVID-19 vaccines six days per week, officials announced Monday.

“We are going to be operating six days a week, Monday-Saturday, starting this Monday, Feb. 22,” said a Facebook post. “If you are 65 and older, we have about 700 appointments on Monday that need to be filled!”

To schedule an appointment click here. You can also call the Davis County call center at 801-525-4900, starting Monday at 8:30 a.m., for help.