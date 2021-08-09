Davis County Jail inmate found unresponsive, pronounced deceased; death is second at facility in 9 days

FARMINGTON, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 57-year-old male inmate in the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive just before midnight Sunday, and was later pronounced dead, a statement from the correctional facility says.

The man had been booked into jail on Thursday, Aug. 5.

“In accordance with policy, correctional deputies conducted hourly safety and security rounds to check on the male individual and others in our care and custody,” the Davis County Jail statement says.

“It was during this time that the male was found unresponsive. Correctional officers and medical staff immediately provided lifesaving care to no avail.”

Paramedics and ambulance workers responded to assist jail staff, the statement says.

“An autopsy is currently pending with the Medical Examiner, but the death appears to be the result of a medical issue,” the jail’s statement says. “Internal and external investigations are being conducted.

“Family of the male individual have been contacted and the DCSO will not be releasing the identity of the deceased.”

The Davis County Jail also reported an inmate death on July 31 of this year. That man, who was 58, had been booked into jail on July 18. That death was also believed to be the result of a medical issue, a statement issued at the time said.