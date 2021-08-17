Davis County Sheriff IDs 3 Utahns killed Sunday in small plane crash

FARMINGTON, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of three people, all from northern Utah, killed in a small plane crash on Sunday.

The pilot was 28-year-old J. Parker Christensen, of Ogden. The passengers were were a married couple from Logan, Tyson Peterson and Kallie Edwards, both 24.

The plane, a fixed-wing single-engine Cessna 182H registered out of Helena, Montana, went down in a remote area of Sessions Mountain in Davis County, an area controlled by the U.S. Forest Service. The crash happened Sunday between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., the DCSO statement says.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter was able to locate the crash scene. All aboard were deceased.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of these victims,” the DCSO statement says. “The Sheriff’s Office will continue to cooperate with the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) as they take the lead in this investigation. Any future updates will be provided exclusively by the NTSB.”