Davis County woman arrested in connection with child pornography investigation

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County woman was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a child pornography investigation.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Farmington said Mariah Butler, 28, is facing eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Beginning around Jan. 16 and continuing through Feb. 26, Butler was identified by the FBI for “possessing, distributing, and advertising child pornography on a social media application commonly used for the sexual exploitation of children,” the statement said.

“A search warrant was executed at Butler’s residence in Layton Wednesday and a search of her cell phone revealed numerous videos and images of child rape, described as prepubescent age children including infants and toddlers, who were being sexually abused by adults and other children,” the statement said.

Butler was interviewed and allegedly admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography.

She was transported to Davis County Jail with her bail set at $20,000.