Davis School Board has a vacancy as newly elected member calls it quits

FARMINGTON, Utah, Nov. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis School Board seeks a new member as a newly elected member resigns.

“The Board of Education of the Davis School District accepted the resignation Thursday evening of board member Derek Lamb after he let the board know of his decision to step down earlier this week,” the district announced on its website.

“ It is not the right time nor a good fit for me in my life right now,” Lamb told fellow board members. Lamb ran unopposed for the open seat in Precinct 5, which covers areas in Clearfield, Hill Air Force Base, Kaysville, Layton and Sunset, and has been on the board since January of 2023.

“We express our gratitude for Mr. Lamb’s service,” Board President Liz Mumford said. “Derek has a strong interest in the work of schools, and we appreciated his wisdom and insights he brought to the board. We recognize the impact of changing personal circumstances and wish him the best.”

Because of the vacancy now created, the Davis school board has 30 days in which to fill the position.

According to board policy, the schoo l board will give public notice of the vacancy at least two weeks before the Board meets to fill the vacancy.

As part of his responsibilities, Lamb served on the Davis Technical College Committee, the Davis Council of Governments Committee, on the board’s Finance Committee and as a delegate to the Utah School Boards Association.

Those interested in being appointed to fill the vacancy are asked to submit a letter of intent, resume, and notorized Declaration of Candidacy by noon on Monday, Nov. 20. Those materials can be sent in two ways: delivered to Davis School District, Executive Assistant Keri Moore, 45 E. State St., Farmington, UT 84025, or emailed to [email protected]

Then, in an open meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, the board will interview each individual whose name is submitted for consideration and who meets the qualifications for the office. All Board interviews of applicants to fill the vacancy, as well as the final appointment, will be done in open session during that board meeting. On a related note, the Board of Education shares its Public Service Expectations document , C ode of Conduct document and a map of Precinct 5 as resources for anyone interested in serving in the position.