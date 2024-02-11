Utah Brock Purdy look-alike, 16-year-old Anna Frey, parlays fame to Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11 (UPI) — Teen tennis star Anna Frey was known mostly for her on-court performance. Now, she is headed to the Super Bowl after going viral on social media because of her resemblance to an NFL quarterback.

Farmington native Frey, 16, will be one of the 65,000 fans in the stands Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She’ll sit next to her mom, Jennie, sporting a No. 13 — Brock Purdy’s number —San Francisco 49ers jersey.

“I’m just excited to experience the stuff I’d never have imagined I’d experience,” Frey told UPI.

Frey, who is the top-rated girl’s tennis player in the state, filmed a TikTok video with one of her friends in August. One user commented on the post from kitch_mimball, saying Frey looked like Purdy.

The video went viral, triggering a meme explosion, with users posting side-by-side photos of Frey and Purdy.

“That comment just blew up and it kept going since,” said Frey, who said she sees some resemblance to the 49ers star.

Frey’s social media follower count increased by one-half million just over the last week as she continues to embrace her new fans. That also sparked outside interest in the game on TikTok, with users talking more about Taylor Swift and Frey than they are about football.

Now, Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Frey will be at the same game, with some of their respective backers formulating a Swift versus Frey social media trend.

Frey’s dad, mom and siblings have helped her film videos for her TikTok. One included a side-by-side video, with her reaction to Purdy’s brother joking with him about the resemblance. Another featured her wearing a Purdy jersey as part of a skit with her brother.

“It’s a little bit insane for sure,” Jennie Frey said. “As a parent, I have mini panic attacks. It’s mostly been positive and she has gotten some great opportunities out of this.

“She is a very down to earth child anyway and seems to be handling it pretty well. Her physical, emotional and mental wellbeing is my first priority. She has been having so much fun with it and we are here supporting her.”

Frey was in contact recently with Purdy’s brother, Chubba, who plays quarterback at Nebraska. Chubba Purdy and several 49ers players showed Brock Purdy the initial video and posts related to Frey.

“I think it’s funny,” the 49ers quarterback said at Super Bowl Opening Night. “A lot of my teammates sent me the video. I wondered why is everyone sending me this video of this girl? And they were like, ‘She looks like you.’ It’s been a funny joke with all of us.

“If she turns sideways a little bit, I do think we look alike.”

Frey, who says her family typically cheers for the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers, hopes Purdy and the 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

She has yet to meet Purdy in person, but appreciates his humble character. Her newfound fame resulted in a name, image and likeness contract with Six Star Pro Nutrition. The sports nutrition brand paid for her Super Bowl tickets, travel and stay in Las Vegas as part of a signing bonus.

Frey, who has four siblings, said she will be allowed to talk to colleges after her sophomore year. She also hopes to one day join the WTA Tour, where she could play alongside Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and her other favorite tennis players.

She plans to resume her tennis schedule Monday after she flies to Orlando for a tournament. She will then travel to tourneys in Mexico City and Texas. Her tennis talents — paired with newfound popularity — could attract additional college interest.

“Before all of this, she was already considered a top recruit in her class,” Jennie Frey said. “I know there are a lot of eyes on her from top colleges. We will see how this plays into it going forward, but I think it definitely could make a difference.”