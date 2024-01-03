Debra Granik, Lena Waithe among Sundance Film Festival jurors

Jan. 3 (UPI) — The Sundance Institute has unveiled the jury for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

The nonprofit organization announced 16 jurors for this year’s festival in a press release Wednesday.

The 40th Sundance Film Festival will take place Jan. 18-28 in Park City and Salt Lake City, along with a selection of films available online Jan. 25-28.

The jury will include Debra Granik, Adrian Tomine and Lena Waithe, who will judge U.S. Dramatic Competition; Shane Boris, Nicole Newnham and Rudy Valdez for U.S. Documentary Competition; Jennifer Kent, Mira Nair and Rui Poças for World Cinema Dramatic Competition; Mandy Chang, Monica Hellström and Shaunak Sen for World Cinema Documentary Competition; Christina Oh, Danny Pudi and Charlotte Regan for Short Film Program Competition; and Zal Batmanglij for the NEXT competition section.

In addition, Dr. Mandë Holford, Dr. Nia Imara, Matt Johnson, Theresa Park, and Courtney Stephens will present the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize to Love Me, directed by Sam and Andy Zuchero.

“The Sundance Film Festival is known for discovering and platforming visionary emerging artists. We cannot do this without our jury, who so thoughtfully help us recognize and amplify the next generation of independent storytellers,” festival director Eugene Hernandez said. “We are thrilled to announce the talented, accomplished artists who comprise this year’s jury.”

All 16 members of the jury are festival alumni and will announce the awards for feature films at the award ceremony Jan. 26 at Ray Theatre in Park City. The members will also partake in celebratory programming, ranging from talks and panels, to a special 40th edition trivia night, and party for artist alumni.

“For our 40th Festival, the jury members this year are all artists who have had films at prior Festivals. They know what it is to introduce new work to the Sundance community and we are so pleased to be able to welcome them back to Sundance to take in the films our programming team has curated. We can’t wait to see what resonates with them,” director of programming Kim Yutani said.

The 40th Sundance Film Festival will feature 91 film and TV series screenings, along with screenings of Napoleon Dynamite, Go Fish, Three Seasons and Dig!