SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Gephardt Daily (Gephardt Daily) — Loki, an 8-year-old K-9 officer for the Utah Department of Corrections, was found dead Thursday inside a vehicle outside the newly opened Utah State Correctional Facility on Salt Lake City’s far west side.

According to a brief statement provided to local media outlets, the cause of the Belgian Malinois’ death is under investigation.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Loki, who served the department faithfully for six years. We are mourning with all our staff, and at the same time we are committed to fully investigating the circumstances of Loki’s passing,” according to Brian Redd, newly appointed executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections.

