Deputies ask public’s help identifying man photographed near girl’s locker room at Plain City school

PLAIN CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man photographed outside the girls’ locker rooms at Fremont High School.

“HELP US IDENTIFY THIS MAN!,” the WCSO request says.

“An incident occurred on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, where an adult male was seen near the women’s the locker room at Fremont High School, possibly watching the female students change. This happened during the football game.

“The male appears to be 50 to 60 years old, and arrived in a white four-door passenger car, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.”

Anyone who can help identify the man in the photograph is asked to call WCSO investigators at 801-778-6631.