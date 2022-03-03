Deputies evict porcupine ‘guest’ found sleeping under child’s crib in Summit County home

JEREMY RANCH, Utah, March 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Most days, Summit County Sheriff‘s deputies spend their shifts on routine duties such as chasing lawbreakers or rescuing citizens.

But on Thursday, officers found themselves in a residential nursery, improvising trap and transport system for a wayward porcupine that had entered a house and hunkered down under a baby’s crib.

“Cuddling not recommended!,” says a Facebook post accompanied by a shocked-face emoji.

“At 6:30 this morning, deputies were called to a Jeremy Ranch residence for a prickly intruder,” it says. “A porcupine made its way into a residence through a non-secured door and snuggled up under a child’s crib.

“Deputies were able to find a piece of wood and a tote to safely remove the porcupine. We are glad the porcupine and family members were not injured.”

Summit County Sheriff’s officers remove a porcupine from a baby’s nursery in an improvised trap. Photos: SCSO

“Is there anything you guys don’t do, lol?! Thanks!!!,” one Facebook commenter said.

“Thank you for safely removing the wildlife and retuning them to the wild,” said another.

“That thing is freakin’ huge!,” another person wrote.

“Thanks for removing Porcu-bro from our house!!!,” the apparent resident wrote. “He’s gotta learn to sleep off his late nights elsewhere.”