Driver of heavy truck killed in Tooele County rollover

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, March 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a heavy truck died Thursday morning on Tooele County’s State Route 196, also known as Skull Valley Road.

The accident happened at about 8:22 a.m. when the truck was southbound, near milepost 3.

“For a reason yet to be determined, the truck went off the right side of the road then overcorrected back to the left,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The truck went off the left side of the road and rolled. The 31-year-old male driver died at the scene. Investigators are currently trying to determine what factors contributed to the crash.”

Traffic is getting by the scene both directions, says the statement, issued just before noon. The roadway does not normally see heavy traffic, the UHP statement says.