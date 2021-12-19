Deputies searching for stolen puppies in Utah County

WEST MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 2 of 3 puppies stolen from a home west of Payson.

According to the sheriff’s office, the puppies were stolen from the area of 10200 South 4400 West on Friday, Dec. 17.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon says one of the puppies has since been recovered and reunited with its family, but the other two remain missing.

Sgt. Cannon also says one person was taken into custody when the puppy was found, but claims not to know anything about the other two pups. That person has been charged with misdemeanor theft.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call an animal control deputy at (801) 794-3970.