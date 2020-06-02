Deseret Industries to reopen some thrift stores with new guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced some of its Deseret Industries thrift stores will open this week, with changes in how donations will be accepted, and changes effecting shoppers.

The Church-owned business, which are non-profit and are used to train workers, the statement says, will open on a staggered schedule, will additional stores opening over the coming weeks or months.

“These and additional reopenings in the coming weeks will strictly follow local government safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the statement says.

Utah stores opening first are:

Tuesday, June 2 — Brigham City, Cedar City, Logan, Price, Richfield, St. George, Tooele, and Vernal

Friday, June 5 — American Fork, Centerville, Harrisville, Layton, Sandy, Springville, Sugarhouse, and West Jordan

Monday, June 8 — Welfare Square

Tuesday, June 9 — Murray, Provo, Riverton, and West Valley City

For stores currently scheduled for reopening in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada and Oregon, click here. Check back for updates on the site.

Stores will have reduced hours to allow for restocking and sanitization. In general, most stores will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shopping changes

The following changes will be made in order to limit the spread of COVID-19:

The number of people in each store will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.

All associates and staff will wear gloves and masks. Shoppers are encouraged to wear masks.

Carts will be sanitized between customers.

Stores will be cleaned more frequently.

Signage and floor stickers will help customers and staff follow social distancing guidelines.

Fitting rooms, restrooms, and drinking fountains will be temporarily closed.

The sales floor will be restocked only while the store is closed.

Customers should avoid sitting on furniture or loitering.

Donation changes

Donations will be accepted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, slick on this link, then on the specific store where you would like to donate.

Mattresses and box springs will no longer be accepted. For a full list of things not accepted even before the pandemic closures, click here.

“We expect an influx of donations into our stores,” said Brent Palmer, Deseret Industries manager of operations. “We are so grateful for everyone who has waited to donate, and we want to accept as many donations as possible. Donated items allow us to help the associates in our job-training program.”

All Deseret Industries locations closed on March 17, 2020. Although closed to the public, the stores have continued to provide goods and commodities for bishops’ orders and community grants.

“We’re looking forward to reopening our stores so we can better serve our communities,” Palmer said. “We have missed seeing our stores filled with shoppers and donors, and we’ve missed being able to work side by side with our associates.”