DOJ, state reach settlement in Davis School District racial harassment case

“The department concluded that for years, Davis’s ineffective response left students vulnerable to continued harassment and that students believed the district condoned the behavior. The department also found that Davis disciplined Black students more harshly than their white peers for similar behavior and that Davis denied Black students the ability to form student groups while supporting similar requests by other students.”

Gephardt Daily has reached out to the Davis School District for a statement and will share it when received.

Black and Asian-American students are each roughly 1 percent of the approximately 73,000 students enrolled in the district, the DOJ statement says.

“Pervasive racial harassment and other forms of racial discrimination in public schools violate the Constitution’s most basic promise of equal protection,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division said in the prepared statement.

“This agreement will help generate the institutional change necessary to keep Black and Asian-American students safe. We look forward to Davis demonstrating to its students and school community that it will no longer tolerate racial discrimination in its schools.”

Andrea Martinez, acting United States Attorney for the District of Utah, thanked Davis School District parents and students for their cooperation in the investigation.

“As the federal partners who work and live in this community, we are hopeful that this agreement is the start of a new chapter in which Black and Asian-American students will attend Davis schools without fear,” she said.

Under the agreement, Davis School District will retain a consultant to review and revise anti-discrimination policies and procedures and support the district as it undertakes significant institutional reforms. Among other steps, Davis will:

Create a new department to handle complaints of race discrimination

Train staff on how to identify, investigate, and respond to complaints of racial harassment and discriminatory discipline practices

Inform students and parents of how to report harassment and discrimination

Create a centralized, electronic reporting system to track and manage complaints and Davis’ response to complaints

Implement student, staff, and parent training and education on identifying and preventing race discrimination, including discriminatory harassment

Analyze and review discipline data and amend policies to ensure non-discriminatory enforcement of discipline policies

Develop a districtwide procedure to assess requests for student groups and treat such requests fairly

