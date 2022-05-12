SLCPD gang unit investigates downtown shooting; suspects at large

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fight escalated into a “shots fired” call in downtown Salt Lake City Wednesday, leaving one man injured, suspects in hiding, and managers of a nearby business putting their facility in lockdown.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s gang unit is now investigating the 4:35 p.m. incident which unfolded in the area near 600 S. and 200 East.



When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old with a gunshot wound to the calf, according to a department press release. A person known to the victim put a tourniquet on the victim’s leg. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

The preliminary investigation shows a group of individuals got into a fight which resulted in gunfire. “Immediately after the shooting, the individuals involved in the shooting ran away.”

Patrol officers saturated the area but the suspects remained at large. Police had little to share in the way of suspect information, other than to say “this does not appear to be a random incident.”

Two hours after the shooting, the Central City Recreation Center at 615 S. 300 E., a block from the incident, was turning patrons away, saying the facility was in lockdown and staff telling callers the center was closed because of an “active shooter” in the area.

Anyone with information on the case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-86779.