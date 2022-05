May 11 (UPI) —¬†Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business.

Golder Ranch Fire said crews responded Tuesday to a report of a large bee swarm at the Speedway convenience store on Oracle Road in Golder Ranch.

“Out of an abundance of caution the gas station is now closed to keep the public safe,” the fire department tweeted.

One person was stung during the swarm, firefighters said.