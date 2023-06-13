Draper fire displaces family

DRAPER, Utah, June 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A family of four was displaced by a house fire in Draper overnight.

Crews were dispatched at about 11:25 p.m. to an area just southeast of Pioneer Road and 1565 East, Draper City Fire Battalion Chief Cody Jolley told Gephardt Daily.

The fire “was confirmed by several callers,” Jolley said “Upon arrival, they did have smoke and flames showing from the rear of the structure, so we had a full assignment on this working fire.”

All residents self-evacuated, one with a minor injury that was treated on the scene, Jolley said. Besides the Draper City Fire Department, crews from Sandy City Fire and Unified Fire responded to help.

Draper fire Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

“It was under control quickly with the initial unit on scene, but the fire had extended into the addition on the back, so we had to do a lot of salvage and overhaul,” Jolley said.

He added that representatives of the Red Cross of Utah responded to assist the displaced family.