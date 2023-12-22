Utah firefighter earns Carnegie Medal for Heroism for avalanche rescue

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah firefighter has been awarded the prestigious Carnegie Medal for Heroism.

“We’d like to share a recent recognition one of our firefighters is receiving,” the Unified Fire Authority shared on social media.

“Tom Elbrecht, a firefighter stationed out of 110 in Cottonwood Heights, has been named a recipient of the Carnegie Medal, North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.”

The award is one of 72 given annually, 18 each quarter by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, according to Carnegie websites. They first were handed out in 1904.

The award can come with some financial considerations, such as death benefits for recipients who don’t survive their heroism or covering medical expenses of those disabled or injured in their efforts. Scholarships and grants also are sometimes issued.

“We live in a heroic age,” Andrew Carnegie wrote in the opening lines of the commission’s founding documents in 1904, according to carnegiehero.org. “Not seldom are we thrilled by deeds of heroism where men or women are injured or lose their lives in attempting to preserve or rescue their fellows.”

Elbrecht, of South Salt Lake, was backcountry skiing with his dog, Wiley, in Neffs Canyon in Millcreek in December 2022, according to UFA’s press release.

“Tom heard someone calling for help, which turned out to be another individual who had been caught by a 200 foot wide avalanche and pinned against a tree approximately 45 minutes prior. This individual was buried except his head and an arm, and had suffered multiple injuries making a descent impossible.”

Elbrecht remained with the individual for over seven hours while search and rescue teams attempted to create a way off the mountain without triggering another avalanche.

“Using his medical training, Tom splinted the individual’s leg, attempted to keep them warm with some of his own gear, and assured them through the very long and cold ordeal.

“We are proud to have individuals like Tom on our department and proud to share this recognition he has received,” the release says.

Read about the exploits of Elbrecht and the 17 others from across the country honored in the fourth quarter of 2023 on the Carnegie Commission’s Facebook page.