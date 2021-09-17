Draper officials: Paraglider dead after accident at Flight Park

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man believed to be in his early 30s died in a paragliding accident in Draper on Thursday night.

Sgt. Todd Crane, Draper Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the call came to dispatch at about 7:30 p.m., after witnesses reported seeing the man drop about 50 feet before crashing into a steep, rocky mountain close to the main paragliding area of the Air Park, at 15300 South and Steep Mountain Drive.

Fire officials arrived, hiked up to the man to assess his injuries, and began life-saving efforts, Crane said. Air Med arrived next and landed near the victim, who was near the top of the mountain in an area hard to access, he said.

Draper Fire Chief Clint Smith told Gephardt Daily that two bystanders were able to be with the man before emergency crews arrived, but reported he was not conscious while they were there.

“When we arrived, he was in extremely critical condition, and his injuries were too severe,” Smith said. “We were not able to revive him. Unfortunately, the accident did claim his life.”

Crane said after the victim was pronounced dead, “it became a recovery operation.” The Air Med helicopter left, and a Department of Public Safety helicopter arrived to assist with the body recovery.

“We just barely got done with the recovery and are working on notifying the family,” Crane said at 9:30 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it becomes available.