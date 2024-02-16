Driver charged with fleeing police in traffic stop that injured UHP trooper

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Charges have been filed against a Salt Lake City man accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop that led to a Utah Highway Patrol trooper getting seriously injured.

Sammy Michael Swickey, 34, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, along with a class B misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia charge, in connection with the Tuesday morning traffic stop.

Salt Lake City police observed Swickey “with drug paraphernalia in his mouth” while driving and attempted a traffic stop near 160 N. 1000 West, according to charges filed Friday by Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

Swickey fled police on 1000 West and later refused to stop for another officer on 7200 West near Interstate 80, the charges say.

While evading police on 7200 West, Swickey is accused of accelerating in the direction of the officer and sideswiping the police vehicle before speeding away.

UHP trooper Steve “Odie” Myer had deployed spike strips in an attempt to disable the fleeing vehicle. Charges say Swickey avoided the spike strips but Myer appeared to lose his balance and fell 30 feet from a bridge, sustaining serious injuries. He remains hospitalized.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted police in locating Swickey at a motel near 5600 West and Amelia Earhart Drive. He was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

“Multiple law enforcement officers’ lives were put in danger while trying to take the defendant into custody,” Gill said. “We are grateful that we have men and women in law enforcement who are willing to put themselves in danger to help protect the Salt Lake County community. Our hearts go out to the loved ones and colleagues of Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Myer, who fell from the overpass while trying to ensure the safety of his fellow citizens.”

In addition to the fleeing and drug charges, Swickey also is charged with driving on a denied license, a class C misdemeanor, and failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction.

He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.