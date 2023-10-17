Driver dead after impact with building in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after his car struck a Smith’s grocery store early Tuesday morning in West Jordan.

West Jordan Police and Fire officials were called about the vehicle collision with the building at about 4:30 a.m., and responded to the scene, at 1820 W. 9000 South.

“Medical personnel did respond to treat the victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” West Jordan Police Sgt. Saunders told Gephardt Daily. “It is under investigation, and we’re still looking into video footage and at other things to help us understand why this happened.”

The victim was a 47-year-old Herriman resident. Family notifications are being made, Saunders said.

It is unknown whether the man suffered a medical incident, a vehicle failure, or something else.

“We’ll be working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death,” Saunders said. “We just don’t know at this point.”

