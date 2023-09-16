Driver dead in San Juan County rollover

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a pickup truck died when he was ejected Friday in a rollover wreck.

The white 2017 Ram was northbound on SR 191 at milepost 80 when it went off the left side of the roadway, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a press release. “At this location there is a sweeping right-hand turn with a large dirt lot on the west side with a ravine beyond.

“The pickup left the roadway and traveled through the dirt lot into boulders and Cedar trees beyond. The pickup came to rest on its roof and the driver, the sole occupant, was ejected. The driver died at the scene.”

Exact time of the crash is unknown, the UHP said, but a semi-truck spotted the pickup at approximately 9:45 a.m. Friday. Speed and alcohol are being investigated as contributing factors.