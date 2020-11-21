Driver detained after taking down power pole in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov.20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver has been detained after crashing into a power pole Friday night in the area of 1180 N. 200 West.

The incident is currently under investigation and very little information is available, but Cpl. Jon Joubert, with the Bountiful Police Department, said no one was injured in the crash.

Rocky Mountain Power crews are on scene to repair the power line, which was damaged when the pole was sheared off near its base.

