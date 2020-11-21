Recreational camper explodes ‘like a balloon’ in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are looking into what caused a camper in the area of 7400 South and 2700 East to explode late Friday afternoon.

Matthew McFarland, with Unified Fire Authority, said the explosion, which occurred at about 4:57 p.m., destroyed the camper and caused “some superficial damage” to surrounding structures, but there was no fire and no one was injured.

“It’s just speculation, but it sounds like it could have been caused by a propane leak in the interior of the camper,” McFarland told Gephardt Daily.

He said the thermostat in the camper was on the lowest setting, and when it clicked on, it may have sparked the propane, causing the camper to explode “like a balloon that pops.” He emphasized, however, that the exact cause is still being investigated.

The camper itself was destroyed from the inside out, but McFarland said the incident was “fairly mild as these things go” and it’s fortunate that no one was injured.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.