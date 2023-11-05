Driver dies after deer hit by another vehicle comes through windshield in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 88-year-old man died Saturday night after a deer hit by another driver became airborne and crashed through the victim’s car windshield.

The accident happened at about 7 p.m. on state Route 13 near 9700 North, near Honeyville, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Quince Bruer told Gephardt Daily.

“There was a vehicle that was traveling south on Highway 13,” Bruer said. “A deer entered the roadway. And that southbound vehicle was unable to avoid striking it and it hit that deer. The deer was thrown up into the air into the area of that northbound lane, where a second vehicle was driving northbound.

“The northbound vehicle hit the deer when it was in the air and the deer went through the windshield and killed the driver of that second vehicle that was going northbound.”

The victim was alone in his car, and the driver of the first car was not injured, Bruer said. The name of the victim has not been released.

The deer also died.