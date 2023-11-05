Clinton police seek missing pitbull after attack on men

CLINTON, Utah, Nov. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Clinton police and Davis County Animal Control are searching for a white pitbull with large black spots on its head and body after three dogs reportedly attacked two men.

Police were dispatched to the area of 1700 N. 950 West on a report of an animal attack.

“It was reported that three dogs were actively attacking residents in the area,” a police statement says. “Prior to officers arriving, one of the victims discharged his firearm toward two of the dogs. One of the dogs was struck and fatally wounded. The other two dogs were uninjured and ran away from the area.”

Two men sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, the statement says. One was treated to a nearby hospital, and later released.

“Clinton Officers along with Davis County Animal Control personnel identified the owner of the involved dogs and learned that one of the dogs was still outstanding.

“We are asking residents in the area to be on the lookout for a white Pitbull with large black spots on the head and body,” the police statement says. “If located, please do not approach.”

Instead, the police ask that anyone who sees a dog matching the description call the Davis County Dispatch non-emergency phone number 801-451-4151.