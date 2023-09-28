Driver dies in Millard County crash

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist from Canada died Wednesday in a single-car rollover in Millard County.

A 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on state Route 21 in Millard County sometime between about 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. when it veered off the road, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The driver overcorrected several times until the vehicle went off the road to the right and began to roll. The driver suffered serious injuries and died at the scene,” UHP said in a news release.

The Jeep landed in a large culvert and was not easily visible from the roadway, according to UHP. The crash was discovered by a passing motorist, the release says.

UHP says the driver was from Canada, though no other identifying information was released.