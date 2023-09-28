Semi driver dies in Iron County crash

PAROWAN, Utah, Sept. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old truck driver died Wednesday after swerving to avoid another vehicle, crossing a freeway median and crashing through a fence in Iron County.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded at 7:45 a.m. to a crash on Interstate 15 near milepost 77 in Parowan.

“A semi truck was reportedly cut off by a passenger vehicle and had swerved to the left, crossed through the median, over the northbound lanes, and off of the northbound shoulder. The truck continued through a fence where it came to rest in a field,” UHP said in a news release.

Troopers arrived and began collecting documents from the driver to begin a report, the release says.

“While the 60-year-old male driver of the semi was interacting with medical personnel on scene, he lost consciousness for a short period of time and a medical helicopter was called to transport him. While medical was preparing to transport, he was talking, coherent, and advising his desire to stay with his semi and take care of his cargo.”

However, the man was transported to an area hospital, where he died at 11:13 a.m., according to UHP.