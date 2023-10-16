Driver in custody, I-15 closure lifted after standoff near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A northbound driver who allegedly fled a Utah Highway Patrol pursuit near Cedar City has been taken into custody, and Interstate 15 has opened after a closure.

UHP tweeted about the closed roadway at 1:52 p.m., warning drivers to expect delays because of a standoff, and asking others to avoid the area if possible. According to reports, a SWAT team was called to the scene.

“They spiked the vehicle,” UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. “The driver would not comply, so they had to get him out of the car.”

The driver ultimately was taken into custody at about 2:30 p.m., and the roadway was reopened shortly after that, Roden said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.