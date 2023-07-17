Driver jailed for DUI, assault after nearly hitting officer’s patrol car in Roosevelt

ROOSEVELT, Utah, July 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Roosevelt City police have arrested a 31-year-old man for DUI and assault charges after they say he ignored an officer’s attempt to stop him and came close to hitting an occupied police vehicle with his car.

Zachary James Workman was arrested at about 9:18 p.m. Sunday after he ran a stop sign in the area of 300 E. Lagoon, in Duchesne County’s Roosevelt, charging documents say.

“I initiated my lights and attempted to stop the vehicle at this point the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated on the vehicle,” says an affidavit filed by an officer of the Roosevelt Police Department.

“The vehicle started swerving around on the roadway. As we approached, Roosevelt Officer Lacy with Roosevelt Police initiated his lights and when he did this the vehicle swerved at Officer Lacy narrowly missing his patrol vehicle.

“Officer Lacy stated he stopped. Thinking he was going to be struck and braced himself waiting for the vehicle to strike him. At this point the vehicle swerved and missed Officer Lacy and crashed into a gravel area and tree.”

Workman then gave up and was taken into custody, charging documents say.

“As I was speaking with the driver I observed he was clammy and sweaty consistent with drug intoxication,” the statement says. “The driver later started shaking and being lethargic which is consistent with an opiate use.”

Workman’s pupils also were constricted, consistent with opiate use, the statement says.

Workman was charged on suspicion of:

Assault (attempted) against peace officer/military, substantial bodily injury, a third-degree felony

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Drive on suspended license, a class C misdemeanor

Right of way, stop signals, an infraction

The officer also noted a warrant for Workman’s arrest. The suspect was booked into the Duchesne County jail and ordered held without bail.