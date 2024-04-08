SLCPD seeks public’s help identifying men believed involved in Sugarhouse nightclub assaults

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily — Salt Lake City police are asking for help identifying two men involved in an aggravated assault investigation.

The investigation started at 1:46 a.m. on March 10, a Sunday, when dispatch received a call about a fight at a nightclub near 1000 East 2100 South.

As officers arrived on scene, paramedics took two people to the hospital. The victims were a woman, 45, and a man, 47, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the two men shown in the photos were involved in the fight and took off in a silver car before officers arrived.

Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe the fight happened in the parking lot between the man in the light-colored shirt and the 47-year-old man.

The driver, the man wearing the dark-colored shirt, is believed to have hit the 45-year-old woman with the car before taking off.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no other details about the fight are available for release.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 24-53536. Community members can also submit anonymous tips by using the CityProtect website.