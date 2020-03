SARDINE CANYON, Utah, March 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed in a crash in Sardine Canyon Sunday afternoon.

A tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 3 p.m. said: “A crash in Sardine Canyon has one lane closed. Use caution in the area.”

A follow-up tweet said: “The crash involves a single vehicle with the lone occupant killed.”

No other information was immediately available.

