Driver killed when SUV hits loading dock in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, April 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An SUV driver died Tuesday night after she lost control of her vehicle on southbound Mountainville Highway and struck a cement loading dock.

The incident happened at about 10:39 p.m. The woman was driving at a high rate of speed, according to a statement by Utah Highway Patrol.

“The Outback driver was unable to negotiate a curve in the road near Gravel Pit Road due to their high speed,” the statement says. “This location is about three miles north of Mount Pleasant, UT.

“The Outback crossed over the oncoming lane, went off the roadway, and impacted a concrete loading dock for a building off the side of the road.

“The 54-year-old female driver and only occupant of the vehicle was killed on impact. This crash happened on a County Road, and the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office asked if we would do the crash investigation.”