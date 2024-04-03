Rock quintet Goose to land at Sandy venue

SANDY, Utah, April 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Rock quintet Goose has announced a Utah stop on its upcoming tour.

The Connecticut rockers will arrive at the Plaza at America First on Sept. 17. General ticket sales go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the band’s website.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Greenpeace, a global network of independent campaigning organizations that is committed to transforming the country’s unjust social, environmental, and economic systems from the ground up to address the climate crisis, safeguard our planet for future generations, advance racial justice, and build an economy that puts people over profits.

Goose released its debut album in 2016, and quickly became known for fluid musicianship and spirited improvisational performance. The band’s 2022 album “Dripfield,” which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s top new artists chart and drew praise from national outlets including Rolling Stone, which called it “both sweet headphone ear candy and the foundation for a perfect live peak.”

Goose members are Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums) and Cotter Ellis (drums). Sample their sound below.