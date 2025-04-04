Driver killed when truck crashes, catches fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver was killed after his truck left the roadway, struck an overpass abutment and caught fire in Washington County.

On Thursday, April 3, 2025 at approximately 12:04 p.m., a GMC pickup truck was southbound on SR-7 around milepost 8, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The truck went off the right-hand shoulder and continued driving in the dirt for approximately 300 feet before striking a concrete overpass bridge support head on, UHP said.

“The driver and the truck sustained heavy fire damage until St. George fire arrived on scene to put out the fire.

“The 53-year-old male driver sustained fatal injuries from the impact and the fire.”

Other details were not immediately available, the UHP said.