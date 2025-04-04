Multi-vehicle crash kills one on I-84 in Morgan County

PETERSON, Utah, April 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Weber Canyon, but could not save one seriously injured man.

Wednesday, at 10:50 a.m. Mountain Green Fire and Morgan County Fire & EMS personnel responded to a serious accident on I-84 near Peterson, in Morgan County, the Mountain Green Fire Protection District reported.

“One vehicle had struck the center barrier, severely injuring the driver.”

Paramedics from South Weber Fire Department, an additional ambulance, and a Life Flight helicopter were dispatched.

Responding personnel provided life supporting treatments.

“The patient was airlifted to McKay-Dee hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating.”