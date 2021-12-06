Driver wounded overnight on SR-201 after several shots fired from Jeep Cherokee, UHP says

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Area police agencies and Utah Highway Patrol are looking for an older model gray Jeep Cherokee and its driver, suspected of firing off several rounds at another vehicle on state Route 201 overnight.

The suspected shooter was driving an “older model gray Jeep Cherokee with driver-side damage,” UHP Agent Colton Freckleton told Gephardt Daily.

The incident occurred at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday when six or seven shots were fired at a Chrysler 300 on eastbound SR-201 near 3200 South.

The driver of the Chrysler was struck once in the arm and, seeking a safe location, drove to the Holiday Oil and Gas station, at 3086 S. 2700 West in West Valley City, where police and EMTs were called.

Anyone who sees a Jeep Cherokee matching the suspect vehicle’s description, or who may have any information regarding this case, is asked to call 911. The public is advised not to approach the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Agent Freckleton said the case is still evolving, and no information was immediately available as to a motive for the shooting or whether this incident is related to other recent shootings on area roadways.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more details become known.