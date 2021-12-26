Duck hunter fights for life after near-drowning in Washington County

QUAIL CREEK RESERVOIR, Washington County, Utah, Dec. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A duck hunter who entered Quail Creek Reservoir Sunday to retrieve a duck he had shot became immobile and unconscious before being pulled from the freezing water by his brother.

The victim’s current medical status and prognosis are unknown, Ranger Candance Smith, assigned to Quail Creek State Park, told Gephardt Daily.

The near-drowning accident happened on the east side of the reservoir, and was reported at about 12:10 p.m., Smith said.

“We had two brothers that were hunting for ducks and one of the brothers had shot duck,” which dropped into the reservoir,” Smith said.

“He went to retrieve the duck, and with the combination of water temperature and the distance, I think he underestimating how far the duck was. He struggled to get back.

“The other brother was able to pretty much swim and get him retrieve him and bring him back and start life saving measures,” Smith said.

Bystanders assisted with first-aid, and the incident was called in to dispatch. A person on a nearby boat was also trained in basic life-saving measures, so four people were working to save the victim, Smith said.

Life Flight arrived, and got a pulse on the victim before transporting him to Dixie Regional Medical Center at about 12:30 p.m. Smith said she had no update on man’s condition after he was transported.

Hurricane Police officials and EMT also helped in the rescue operation, Smith said.

“Just because it’s wintertime doesn’t mean that there aren’t dangerous circumstances and situations that occur with water being 50 degrees,” Smith said.

“It’s just too cold. We don’t have ice, but 50 degrees is too cold for swimming. Your body goes into a state of shock and just can’t recover from it if you’re not experience in those conditions.”

(On Jan. 1, Dixie Regional Medical Center’s name will become Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital.)