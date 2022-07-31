St. George man arrested for allegedly enticing a minor

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man has been charged with enticing a minor by internet or text after he was discovered with an Enoch girl, police say.

Cameron Carr, 21, was ordered held without bail after his arrest Saturday after he was found at his residence with the child. The girl was discovered from her grandmother’s residence, in Enoch, earlier on Saturday.

Police discovered a series of Instagram messages, sexual in nature, between the man and the child, and that led them to Carr’s residence.

“During an interview with Cameron, he stated that he did not know she was under 18, however the grandmother states she told Cameron to stop messaging the juvenile as she was 14 before her disappearance,” the suspect’s probable cause statement says.

St. George Police located Carr and the juvenile “in Cameron’s room at the house he lives in St. George,” the statement says.

“Cameron answered his bedroom door, Police then asked who else was in the room. Cameron stated his girlfriend, immediately followed with ‘she is 18.’ During the interview with Cameron, he stated they had been dating for approximately one month but could not remember her name.”

Carr was arrested and ordered to be held without bail. Enticing a minor by internet or text is a second-degree felony. Additional charges are being considered, his probable cause statement says.