Several injured as car hits 2 people, 3 vehicles outside St. George Walmart

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say several people were taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after an elderly driver hit two pedestrians and three vehicles in a Walmart parking lot.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, St. George police said.

Police say a vehicle driven by an elderly man struck two pedestrians in the parking lot at Walmart, 2610 Pioneer Road, about 12:35 p.m. The car then hit three other vehicles before flipping onto its side.

An elderly woman also was in the vehicle that ended up on its side. The exact number of people injured was not immediately available.