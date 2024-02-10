DWR offers free critter cards: “I-guana be your Valentine”

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 10 ,2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials unveiled their annual array

of free wildlife-themed Valentine’s Day cards.

“If you have little ones — or you want to pass out a punny valentine or two yourself — check out our free, wildlife-themed Valentine’s Day cards! ,” Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources said online Friday.

Check wildlife.utah.gov, plus the DWR said you can download them here and print them at home: bit.ly/3XmovYJ