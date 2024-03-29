Time to worry about skunks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) Skunked much? Wondering if you might be? State wildlife officials have shared tips on living skunk free.

“ Skunks may be stinking cute, but their spray packs a pungent punch!” the state Division of Wildlife Resources noted online Thursday.

The division offers lots of tips and info, since it’s the time of year skunks are birthing their pups, more mouths to feed. Tips such as if they spray your clothes, wash them in vinegar.

In Utah they are not just striped, but spotted, the DWR notes. And the active ingredient in the thick, oily and odorous fluid called musk they wield is sulfur.

They emit from glands near the rectum with a range of up to 15 feet. So stay at least 20 feet away if encountered.

Other handy advice includes don’t leave pet food and water dishes outside and if installing wire mesh to block them from an area, like your chicken coop, make sure it’s six to 10 inches deep into the ground so they don’t just dig under it.

For lots to know and more to learn about how to avoid skunk conflicts and steps you can take to protect your https://bit.ly/skunk_tip s pets and property: