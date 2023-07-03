DWR: Remaining 2023 deer, elk permits to be sold starting July 11

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hunters who didn’t draw a buck deer or bull elk permit during the hunt drawing earlier this year may have another change to get one starting July 11, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says.

The permits will be sold first come, first served, and applicants must have a valid hunting or combination license to purchase a permit, the statement says.

The sales dates for the permits are as follows:

Elk permits

General-season archery elk permits — for adults and youth — will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. The general-season archery elk permits are unlimited.

— for adults and youth — will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. The general-season archery elk permits are unlimited. Youth general-season elk permits will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. New this year, the youth permits will allow any youth — 17 years old or younger on July 31 — to hunt all of the general-season elk hunts, including archery, muzzleloader and both any legal weapon seasons in both spike and any bull hunting units. The hunter will just need to use the applicable weapon and harvest the applicable animal for that hunting unit. These permits are unlimited and will be available for purchase from July 11 until the last day of the last general-season elk hunt.

Deer permits

The general-season buck deer permits that remain after the big game drawing will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18. There are a total of 76 permits remaining.

Youth general-season archery deer permits will also become available at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18. These permits are not left over from any type of drawing — they are set aside specifically for youth hunters each year. Find the total number of permits available and the applicable units listed on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website.

Bison and limited-entry deer and pronghorn permits

Limited-entry buck deer, pronghorn and over-the-counter bison permits will all be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. There are only two limited-entry buck deer and two limited-entry pronghorn permits available, but the Nine Mile hunting unit bison permits are unlimited. (An online orientation course before applicants can purchase one of the bison permits.)

Find more details about the permits (including which hunting units they are for and how many are available for each unit) on the DWR website. While the web page isn’t actively updated after the permits go on sale, visitors can see the total remaining number of permits prior to the start of the sales days.

How to buy a permit

People interested in buying a permit can purchase it online, at a DWR office or from any available license agent. However, because these permits go on sale beginning at 8 a.m. and could sell out fast, be sure to check the hours of your nearest available agent before traveling there. Find all the license agents on the DWR website.

There will also be a virtual waiting room for those buying online, to better manage the pressure of the high volume of people wanting to buy permits. If a customer refreshes or navigates away from the queue page, they may lose their spot in line and have to start over.

“If you happened to miss the big game drawing or were unsuccessful, this is your last opportunity for a chance to hunt big game in Utah this fall,” DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney said. “Don’t forget that you can mentor a youth during these hunts, making it a great opportunity to pass on your love of the outdoors to the next generation.”

Make sure to familiarize yourself with the 2023 Utah Big Game Field Regulations Guidebook before scouting and planning a hunt for the fall. It can be found online, along with the 2023 Big Game Application Guidebook and information about the 2023 antlerless hunts.