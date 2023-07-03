SLCPD investigating fatal hit and run crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators are on the scene of a fatal hit and run crash in SLC’s Rose Park area.

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood near 1000 N. Topaz Drive Monday about 1:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found a gravely injured man, which at least one witnesses said was intentionally struck by a car while driving a scooter on or near the sidewalk.

Medics worked feverishly to save the man, but were unable to revive him. He was reported dead at the crash site.

According to a tweet by the SLCPD PR Unit, homicide detectives joined members of the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team in processing the crime scene.

The search for a possible suspect is ongoing.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.