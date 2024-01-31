DWR rescues four moose getting too close to the highway in Parley’s Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials shared one of their latest wildlife adventures saving big game ambling perilously close to one Utah’s busiest roadways.

“We were notified of four moose (three young bulls and one cow) next to I-80 in Parley’s Canyon on January 26,” the division shared in a Tuesday post social media post.

They also included a video more than two minutes long showing DWR officers and UHP troopers working together to keep the antlered-ones out of harm’s way.

“A huge thanks to Utah Highway Patrol for slowing traffic while our biologists tranquilized the animals.”

The moose were darted with tranquilizers, loaded into trailers, given a reversal drug and relocated to safer moose habitat in central Utah.